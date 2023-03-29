Sports

Dodd City Hornets move to 8-0

By Allen Rich

Mar 29, 2023

Campbell, Texas -- The Dodd City Hornets continue to ride roughshod over the competition with a five inning, 18-1 win over the Campbell Indians.

The Hornets improve to 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in district.

Dodd City plated a pair of runners in the first inning and followed up with five runs in the top of the second as Campbell watched the game slip away.

The Hornets added four runs in the third inning to go up 11-0 before the Indians' lone run came in the bottom half of the frame.

Dodd City scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to put an 18-1 victory in the books.

Ashton Balvin went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Hornets at the plate. Logan Lackey, Alex Helms, Nick Glover and Caysen Lappin all had two hits apiece as Dodd City pounded the Campbell pitching staff with 11 hits.

Lackey turned in another impressive outing on the mound by striking out 10 and only allowing one walk in a two-hitter.